CPS Students Write An Open Letter To Chance The Rapper

On March 6th, Chance The Rapper donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. To show appreciation, three high school CPS students wrote an open letter to Chance The Rapper thanking him for his donation. Annelissa Betancourt, Alondra Cerros, and Alex Rajas from Lake View High School encourage other Chicago natives such as Derrick Rose to give back to the city.

“All the things you do for our city never go unnoticed. You are more than just an artist to us, you are a way of life,” said the students in the letter. The students also talk about the violence in Chicago and what it’s like growing up in a city where a person is murdered every 14 hours. Chance took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the letter.

CPS students who wrote open letter thanking Chance the Rapper for schools donation talk to ABC 7: https://t.co/onxNS0DWrr pic.twitter.com/8I4w1jmSEY — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 15, 2017