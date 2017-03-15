Donald Trump Responds to Snoop Dogg’s Assassination Video

Snoop Dogg recently released a video where he displayed a mock assassination of current president Donald Trump. Snoop has openly communicated and displayed his disapproval of Donald Trump and his policies since he’s been elected. Trump released a statement the best way he knows how, on Twitter. He was upset and said there would be an outcry if someone made the same video about former president Obama. Trump’s lawyer also released a statement saying Snoop should release an apology. Snoop most likely won’t reply and if he does it’s unlikely to be an apology.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017