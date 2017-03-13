Soulja Boy’s Family Puts Him On Blast!

Last week Soulja Boys younger brother John Way released a song dissing him and stating that he left their mother in the hood and he doesn’t do anything for either one of them. The track titled “Overdue” takes many shots at Soulja Boy addressing things like his rented house, cars and even friends; John also states that their mother is still on welfare. Soulja Boy has replied to his brothers diss song saying “he’s a real hustler and that John Way is just one of many people putting his name in the dirt”. In a video released over the weekend John Way and their mom added more commentary on Soulja Boy leaving them.