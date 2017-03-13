Brooklyn Nets Honor Notorious B.I.G

This past week March 9th was the anniversary of Biggie Smalls death making it twenty years since he’s been gone. In honor of the rapper and the legacy he left behind the Brooklyn Nets and Diddy came to together for a major tribute. As long as the Barclays Center where the Nets play home games is standing there will be a banner hanging from the raptures retiring the number seventy-two the year Biggie was born; the banner also has a quote “spread love its the Brooklyn way” which comes from one of his biggest songs “Juicy”. Along with Diddy the Nets made sure to have Voletta Wallace (Biggies Mother), Faith Evans and his two children in attendance. Take a look at a clip of the moment and some pictures below.

Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way To honor The Notorious BIG, the @BrooklynNets welcome Biggie’s family and co on #NetsBiggieNight #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/jmYQJFpBsF — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2017

.@diddy saluting BIG on #netsbiggienight with 10 seconds of noise and a permanent banner hanging from the rafters at barclays #wemissyouBIG pic.twitter.com/hSPlYWvBBr — billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) March 12, 2017