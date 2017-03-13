Big Sean Miami Flyaway Contest Official Rules

BIG SEAN FLYAWAY Official Rules.

Sponsors: LEXUS, DEF JAM RECORDS

Station: Power 92.3 WPWX-FM – WSRB-FM 1063

Station Address: 6336 Calumet Ave. Hammond, IN 46324

Telephone: (Power 92 Hotline) 773-375-9248 (Office) 773-734-4455

1) The Big Sean Flyaway contest starts March 13th thru March 31st 2017 (the “Promotion Period”). Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry to participate. No purchase is necessary. A purchase will not increase the odds of winning. Winner must be a U.S. legal resident residing in Illinois or Indiana.

2) How to Enter: Contestants must go to power92chicago.com, use keyword Lexus. Contestants must enter required information and submit to enter contest.

3) (1) Grand prize winner will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries and announced Friday March 31st at 5pm. Potential winner will be contacted via phone. Power 92 (WPWX-FM) will be responsible for the drawing and for contacting the potential winner. If the potential winner cannot be reached within 48 hours, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) may, in its discretion, select an alternate potential winner from the remaining eligible entries.

4) Grand Prize: A trip for one listener & 1 guest to see the I Decided Tour in Miami Florida on Thursday, April 20th , 2017, two(2) roundtrip economy fare airline tickets from Chicago to Miami for the station winner and their guest, 2 tickets to the I Decided Tour concert, and hotel accommodations for the station winner and their guest. – Total Estimated Approximate Retail Value: $ 2000.00

5) In the event the contest is compromised by causes beyond the reasonable control of Power 92 (WPWX-FM) which corrupts or impairs the security/fairness or proper operation of the contest, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify entrants or to suspend, modify or terminate the contest. Should the contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) reserves the right in its sole discretion to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date or to not award prizes at all.

6) Winners of the grand prize are responsible for any and all costs associated with the prizes not listed above, including costs associated with redeeming prizes such as travel costs and any and all tax liabilities. Winners must have a valid Credit Card on premise for hotel incidentals. Winner is responsible for all hotel incidentals.

7) By participating, each entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these official rules and the decisions of Power 92 (WPWX-FM), which are final and binding in all matters related to the contest. Power 92 (WPWX-FM & 1063 (WSRB-FM) in its sole discretion may disqualify entrants that do not comply with these rules.

8) Eligibility: Employees Of Dontron, Inc, Crawford Broadcasting, Power 92 (WPWX-FM), Lexus Inc, & Def Jam Records, Universal Music, or any of their respective affiliated companies, their franchisees, parents, equity holders, subsidiaries, employees, officers, directors, partners and advertising and promotional agencies involved in this promotion, members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, siblings, children and their spouses, regardless of where they live) of such employees or persons who reside in the same household whether related or not, are not eligible to participate.

9) Power 92 (WPWX-FM), Lexus Inc, Universal Music, & Def Jam Records, are not responsible for telephone line, cellphone, internet, or equipment issues or lost, delayed or undelivered telephone, email, mailed or otherwise transmitted communications that may disrupt or preclude any entrant’s ability to participate or claim a prize. If text charges apply, that is the responsibility of the entrant to pay.

10) Limit of one entry per person, per household.

11) By participating, entrants agree to the use of their name, address and or likenesses for advertising purposes without notice or compensation, and may as a condition of their claiming any prize be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and publicity release. Each entrant agrees to release, discharge and hold harmless Dontron, Inc., Crawford Broadcasting, WPWX-FM, WYCA-FM, WSRB-FM, Lexus Inc, Universal Music, & Def Jam Records and its member teams or any of their respective franchisees, affiliates, parents, equity holders, subsidiaries, prize suppliers, employees, officers, directors, partners and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all claims or damages arising out of participation in this contest and use/misuse after acceptance or possession of prizes received in this contest.

12) For a copy of the Big Sean Miami Flyaway Rules or the winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Power 92 – Big Sean Miami Flyaway 6336 Calumet Ave, Hammond, Indiana, 46324. Winners list requests must be received on or before June 30th , 2017.