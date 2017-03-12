WhatsHotRod Top 10 Of The Week

We Litty!!! New Music this week and support from so many artist. So first off I wanted to thank Producer Jazze Pha for posting & tweeting about #WhatsHotRod, shout out to Ayo & Teo on the mad love and support on tweeting and pushing their song “Rolex”, and also Young MA retweeted Ayo & Teo promoting her new hit single “Hot Sauce”. It so dope when artist support then I feel it opens up for other artist to get their music heard, it expands people ears to knew sounds. But also shout to the new music from Future, Dave & A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, 2Chainz, Freddie Gibbs, and MikeWillMadeIt. So much dope music out you got to love. Big shout out to Chicago’s own Spenzo tag team with another Chicago artist Loyal T with their new track “Hold On” be sure to check that out video coming soon to. And as also I have to push new artist with new music and a different sound be on the look out for ATL artist name Finessen with his track “Waste Your Time” you definitely be hearing more from him on #WhatsHotRod, and Im sure around the world. Enjoy the mix comment below let me know what you think.

Teo (From Ayo & Teo group posted on his Instagram) Ayo (From Ayo & Teo tweeted their song out & Young MA retweeted) Super Producer Jazze Pha Tweeted HotRod “It’s Litty” responded to Ayo & Teo being number 2 on the List this week.

