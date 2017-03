Today Lecrae gave us the honor of a private listening party for his new tracks as well as his current hit “Blessings” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Everyone in the studio sat around while Lecrae played us some of his favorite new songs, and they were definitely something to look out for. The multitalented artist received nothing but good critism and heavy head nods. Listen to his single “Blessings” below and check out pictures from the party…