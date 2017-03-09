Martha Stewart Reveals Rick Ross’s New Album Artwork

On March 17, Rick Ross plans to release his ninth album “Rather You Than Me” and he went on Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner show to reveal the cover art of the album. Rick Ross declared his affection for Martha Stewart on her and Snoop’s show for the first time in November, and now he gave her the honor of debuting his “Rather You Than Me” cover artwork which can be pre-ordered friday. Ross also revealed on his Instagram all the artists featured on his new album, and he got a special shoutout from Chris Rock. Chris Rock even gave Rick Ross “The Best Rapper Alive” title while shouting out the new album. With the title best rapper alive, will this new album be Ross’s best album yet?

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

#biggest A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

**Breaking News** @richforever new album "Rather You Than Me" in stores March 17, 2017 A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

Published by intern: Malyke Graham