Drake Wears A Kanye West Mask During Concert

Drake and Kanye West have been off and on lately. The two were reportedly working on a joint album together but that process stopped when Ye had a breakdown on stage and seemingly dissed Drake for his songs being played on the radio to much. During a recent interview with Dj Semtex, Drake stated that his relationship with Kanye isn’t the same and that he’s “fallen back” from Ye since he’s made those comments. Last night when Drake opened up for his “Boy Meets World” tour he was wearing a mask with Kanye’s face on it and stated “I got the Yeezy mask on now y’all can’t f**k with me tonight!”. Was Drake throwing jabs at Ye or was he giving him props? Let us know.