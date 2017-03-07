G Herbo Honorary Principle For A Day!

Chicago Public School System has been going through a ruff time in 2017. By not receiving the full budget that they were suppose to get to fund the schools, it’s a possibility that students will not have a full year of school and summer school would be cancelled. Chance The Rapper met with Illinois Governor Rauner to discuss a budget which didn’t go to well. So Chance decided to donate $1,000,000 to the Chicago Public School System.

WITH THE MAN OF THE YEAR & WE ONLY THREE MONTHS IN!! @chancetherapper #TheOneWhoToldEmYourEducationWorthMILLIONS ????: @lvtrtoinne A post shared by G Herbo ✨ (@nolimitherbo) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Well just 24 hours after Chance stepped up to help out the Chicago Public School system, it was announced from a school representative that G Herbo (lil herb) is going to be receiving the Honorary Principal for the Day Award from South Shore International College Preparatory High School on Chicago’s south side. According to XXLMAG.COM, Stanley Coleman, Jr. who is the program manager at South Shore High School stated they are honoring Herbert “G Herbo” Wright because he represents everything positive about the South Side of Chicago. The festivities doesn’t stop there, after G herbo receives his honors from the students he is going to put on a performance with Lil Bibby who is also from the city of Chicago. These Chicago public figures are truly stepping up and standing up for their own.

Happy B Day lil bruh @nolimitherbo❗️ My shorty Randy Savage turned 21, Now you ain't gotta send me in the liquor store no more to buy you no more Colt 45's, Lord knows I've been getting tired of dat A post shared by Lil Bibby (@lilbibby_) on Oct 8, 2016 at 11:12pm PDT

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)