Fabolous Shows Much Love to Dj Clue and N.O.R.E

Fabolous got his start in New York freestyling with friends in basement studios and making songs that would eventually blow up. The moment he feels that gave him his big break and lead him to stardom came when Dj Clue had Fab freestyle with N.O.R.E. From Fab’s perspective they were going bar for bar and with N.O.R.E being one of the hottest in the game at that time he got well deserved recognition. During Fabolous’ “FreddyVsJason” show in Ft. Lauderdale he gave two credit for “a night that changed his life”.
The night that changed my life, @therealnoreaga was there. In 98' I went to meet @djclue at @hot97, & Nore was the hottest rapper in the game at the time & scheduled to be there that night. I didn't know he would be there or that by the end of the night I would be spitting back & forth with N.O.R.E. but it happened. By the way, I had never rapped for Clue or on the radio before. This came about thru Clue hearing a few freestyles I did & he just kinda threw me in the ring with a heavyweight. I just came out swinging because in the moment I realized this was a opportunity that I may not get again. But I always appreciated NORE for sharing his light & not denying me the opportunity. Every time I see him since that day 19 yrs ago it's been LOVE! Having NORE come out at the #FreddyVsJasonShow in #FtLauderdale was a real moment for me. From having us laughing in the dressing room all night to rocking Banned From TV on stage with @therealkiss it was my favorite part of the show! [1st & 2nd pic shot by @thatdancer] [3rd pic shot by @drevinciwrks]