Fabolous Shows Much Love to Dj Clue and N.O.R.E

The night that changed my life, @therealnoreaga was there. In 98' I went to meet @djclue at @hot97, & Nore was the hottest rapper in the game at the time & scheduled to be there that night. I didn't know he would be there or that by the end of the night I would be spitting back & forth with N.O.R.E. but it happened. By the way, I had never rapped for Clue or on the radio before. This came about thru Clue hearing a few freestyles I did & he just kinda threw me in the ring with a heavyweight. I just came out swinging because in the moment I realized this was a opportunity that I may not get again. But I always appreciated NORE for sharing his light & not denying me the opportunity. Every time I see him since that day 19 yrs ago it's been LOVE! Having NORE come out at the #FreddyVsJasonShow in #FtLauderdale was a real moment for me. From having us laughing in the dressing room all night to rocking Banned From TV on stage with @therealkiss it was my favorite part of the show! [1st & 2nd pic shot by @thatdancer] [3rd pic shot by @drevinciwrks]

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:57am PST