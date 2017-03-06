[VIDEO] Chance The Rapper Donates $1Million Dollars to Chicago Public Schools

Chance The Rapper has been making headlines for all the right reasons since the start of his career but this year he’s making major moves! He started the year off by winning three Grammy’s and moving back to Chicago for a while leaving his LA home. Since his return to Chicago he’s been doing positive things for the city as he rented out a movie theatre so everyone could see “Get Out” and he also held a private meeting with Governor Rauner to discuss public school funding. The meeting didn’t go as planned as the governor essentially told Chance the state couldn’t afford to fund Chicago Public Schools. Today Chance took matters into his own hands holding a press conference in Wescott Elementary School where he announced he’d be donating one million dollars to CPS and ten thousand dollars to a CPS school for every one hundred thousand dollars raised for his non for profit organization. Watch the press conference below.