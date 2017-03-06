Karrueche Tran Reportedly Wants Chris Brown to Stay Away or Go To Jail

It looks like Chris Brown is back to his old ways and didn’t learn from his first violent situation with Rihanna. Chris Brown’s ex- girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, will be taking Brown to court Thursday to prove to a judge he needs to stay away from her.

According to TMZ, Tran has tried 3 times to serve Brown with a restraining order, but Brown continues to avoid being served. Now the judge has issued an emergency restraining order after Tran said he threaten to shoot her and telling friends, if he couldn’t have her no one else can. And not only does Tran have a restraining order against Brown but her friend does as well. Chris Brown has denied theses allegations and also allegations of him struggling with a drug addiction. However Karrueche Tran claimed in her legal documents, Brown brutalized her and through her down the stairs. Now she is preparing to present him with an ultimatum in court… stay away from her for 3 years or go to jail.

#ChrisBrown denies claims he has anger and drug issues pic.twitter.com/I3zDYXyJjS — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 3, 2017



Tran’s Friend who also has restraining order:

A post shared by J.Ryan La Cour (@jryanjl) on Jul 22, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT

Published by intern: Malyke Graham