WhatsHotRod Chicago Edition Top 15 of March

Welcome to March already and welcome to another month to support the crib #Chicago. #WhatsHotRod Chicago Edition for March dedicated to ALL Chicago artist and upcoming artist from Chicago. So first let me start off by saying shout to all the emerging artist Tyre Hakim with that dope song he did with KatieGotBandz over a MetroBoomin beat, Lil Twan, Valee, UFB, G-Scott, DMulah, Sincerely Yourz, and Shaffer Jones. Really been listening to their work last month and rocking with it. Im looking forward to hearing projects this year from Queen Key, Ohana Bam, Lil Bibby, and Famous Dex. Shoutout to Lil Durk, Taylor Bennett, Young Chop all dropping mix tapes this year if you havent heard them check them out now. Also Check out Valee and Sincerely Yourz mix tapes out now. Enjoy the mix remember man support the crib jus tike you support everyone else.