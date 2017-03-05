Notre Dame University Welcomes HotRod

Its been nothing but a blessing since November when I had the chance to audition to be one of the DJs for Notre Dame University. Notre Dame University along with other schools are known for having the band pump the crowd up rather than a in house DJ. I have to thank the people that gave me the chance and took the chance on me this year (AJ Burgett & Janna Hughes). It was a great opportunity to be involved with the change of entertainment at Notre Dame University with having a in-house DJ. I’m not sure whats going to happen next year but its been a great ride and experience and Im looking forward to the future with the Irish. Click here to read and view what ABC 57 News @AllisonHayes had to say. Photos By @TimTreilly007