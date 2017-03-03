Remy Ma Drops “Another One” Dissing Nicki Minaj [Listen]

Remy Ma goes at Nicki Minaj again with a second diss track last night called “Another One.” In the song, Remy is basically calling out Nicki for not responding to her first diss track “Shether.” “I waited four days ma’ where you been,” Remy Ma says in “Another One.” Nicki Minaj is going to have to come back really hard on Remy because right now Remy is looking like the queen of rap.

Also it looks like Remy Ma is taking the Drake approach with this beef going at Nicki twice like Drake did with Nicki Minaj’s ex, Meek Mill. She even remixed the beat Drake used for his song “back to back.” However critics are already saying this track was not as good as “Shether” and might have been unneccessary. Meanwhile Nicki Minaj is on Instagram twerkin’ as if nothing has happened. Check out the song below…

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

What’s your thoughts on “Another One?”

Published by intern: Malyke Graham