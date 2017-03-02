Boosie Badazz Disgusted By Disney Channel’s 1st Homosexual Kiss!



“This is why I don’t want my kids watching these f*#!ing cartoons.”

Earlier this week on Monday’s episode of “Star vs. the Forces of Evil,” Disney Channel aired its first homosexual kissing scene. In the episode, the protagonists attended a concert where many characters shared a kiss including 2 gay couples (men and women).

Apparently, Louisiana legend Boosie Badazz was not here for this at all. In fact, he seemed quite disgusted as he took to Instagram to express his disdain. Check out his caption to his reposted photo of The Shade Room’s article below:

This is why I don’t want my kids watching these f*cking cartoons smh A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:03pm PST

In the past, Boosie has made his perspective clear about homosexuality; In an interview in 2016, Boosie critically conveyed that he believed children were being brainwashed into being gay by television networks. “You got cartoons that have gays,” he complained. “Like, these are kids! Let kids make their own decisions if they want to go that way. 6 and 7-year olds shouldn’t be turned out to gay cartoons when they’re mind not even developed yet. What if they like how that cartoon talk? You’re forcing them to be gay.”

What do you think? Drop a comment and let us know.

Published by Intern Jessica Vales