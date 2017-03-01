Kodak Black Arrested Again!

Kodak Black who was recently released from jail in December 2016 and agreed to terms of a probation and house arrest stemming from charges including strong arm robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. All the terms of his probation were not given to the public but it was clear that he could not travel or leave his home unless it was work related. Kodak Black violated the rules of his house arrest according to court documents “failing to remain confined to his approved residence except for one half hour before and after approved employment, public service work, or an other special activities approved by the officer on various times and dates, as evidenced from the pictures on video showing the offender at various places that were not approved”. The court list the two places where violations took place as a strip club in Miami and an Adrien Broner boxing match in Cincinnati. No words on bond amount or release date have been mentioned.

Ski’d Up ????????#SG Good Fight #AB Painted Em #TunnelVision #Skrilla A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:28pm PST