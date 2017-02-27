Meek Takes Another L, The Game + Trey Songz are #TeamNicki After Remy’s Diss Track

Over the weekend, Remy Ma dropped an almost seven minute diss track called “Shether” gunning for Nicki Minaj. After, Nicki Minaj came for Remy Ma on the song “Make Love” by herself and Gucci Mane. In “Shether,” Remy Ma dropped names of who Nicki allegedly had sex with such as: Trey Songz, Ebro from Hot 97 and basically all of Young Money.
Since the diss track, Trey Songz and Ebro both denied having sex with Nicki Minaj. Trey Songz posted a video that he has since deleted saying, “I ain’t never had sex with Nicki no matter what you heard, I’m staying out the way.” Ebro also tweeted he never had sex with Nicki to which Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose, clapped back at him for. However he wasn’t the only person clapping back this weekend. Rapper, The Game, came at Meek Mill for supposedly liking pictures of people posting memes against Nicki Minaj. Check it out below…
What Trey Songz had to say:
#PressPlay: #TreySongz makes a video to deny the accusations that he and #NickiMinaj slept together pic.twitter.com/rknTOCNs7t
Ebro and Papoose tweets:
Remy knows she’s lying… matter of fact the dude that told her that bullshit, she knows is a nerd!
These nerd as dudes always worried ????
@oldmanebro You just texted me happy as hell that Remy said it …now she lying? ???? Sit down bruh
Of course. U would be too!!
So you gone book ya wife for the show or nah… https://t.co/Y58rDhATyR
The Game going in:
This the type of hoe shit I hate… This lil bitch @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em. Instead of being a REAL NIGGA & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do fuck nigga shit fronting for the followers she gave you… liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty ass, bought you shit you couldn’t ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when Drizzy bodied you.. instead of leaving yo bum ass like she should’ve, she held yo skinny rat face havin ass down !!! Now she gone & all you can do is try & shit on her every chance you get over social media ?? Straight pussy shit… you know how many REAL NIGGAS would love the chance to wife up a Nicki Minaj, Rihanna or a Beyonce’ & you out here playing…. Had a bomb ass woman & blew it cause you wasn’t man enough to return the love that was given…. you a ???? ass nigga, won’t fight me, but quick to tell Drake he can get a fade ???????????? straight fuckin sucka… I shoulda never took my hands from around Nicki that day we shot #PillsNPotions… that was the last time she been held by a REAL NIGGA !!! #NiggasIsTheNewBitches #OurDayIsComingSoon #DickChaser #ThemHerFollowers #iRememberWhenYouHad600ThousandB4Her #KeepRidinDirtBikesWitYoNutsOnNiggasButts #NickiGetYouAREALMAN #HeyBigHead ???? @nickiminaj Nigga you would’ve died after Drizzy bodied you if Nicki wasn’t on ya arm lil ungrateful pussy…. she the only reason you lasted long enough to beef wit me & trust me, the day is coming where I throw yo lil punk ass over 6 cars !!! What type of nigga wanna see the girl that gave him everything he got hurt.. bird ass bum #NickiBirthedYou #WhatREALMANwannaSeeHisGirlHurting ??? #AnswerDatShit !!!! #OnlySoLongFakeThugsCanPretend
What’s your thoughts on all these clapbacks?
