Meek Takes Another L, The Game + Trey Songz are #TeamNicki After Remy’s Diss Track

Over the weekend, Remy Ma dropped an almost seven minute diss track called “Shether” gunning for Nicki Minaj. After, Nicki Minaj came for Remy Ma on the song “Make Love” by herself and Gucci Mane. In “Shether,” Remy Ma dropped names of who Nicki allegedly had sex with such as: Trey Songz, Ebro from Hot 97 and basically all of Young Money.

Since the diss track, Trey Songz and Ebro both denied having sex with Nicki Minaj. Trey Songz posted a video that he has since deleted saying, “I ain’t never had sex with Nicki no matter what you heard, I’m staying out the way.” Ebro also tweeted he never had sex with Nicki to which Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose, clapped back at him for. However he wasn’t the only person clapping back this weekend. Rapper, The Game, came at Meek Mill for supposedly liking pictures of people posting memes against Nicki Minaj. Check it out below…

What Trey Songz had to say:



Ebro and Papoose tweets:

Remy knows she’s lying… matter of fact the dude that told her that bullshit, she knows is a nerd! These nerd as dudes always worried ???? — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017

@oldmanebro You just texted me happy as hell that Remy said it …now she lying? ???? Sit down bruh — Papoose (@Papooseonline) February 26, 2017

Of course. U would be too!! So you gone book ya wife for the show or nah… https://t.co/Y58rDhATyR — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017



The Game going in:

What’s your thoughts on all these clapbacks?

Published by intern: Malyke Graham