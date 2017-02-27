GaryFromChicago was the Best Thing that Happened to The Oscars!

Last night Jimmy Kimmel surprised us all at the 89th Academy Awards, when he led a group of unsuspecting tourist off their bus and into the Oscars! With his fiance’s purse in arm, phone in hand and dad shorts on, one tourist, named Gary couldn’t help but capture every second of what was happening on his cellphone, even after Jimmy Kimmel reminded him that the whole moment was already being filmed.

It was at that moment that Gary introduced him self, as Gary from Chicago! Only seconds later as he continued to film the actors, as Jimmy introduced him to Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone, Kimmel asked if he was ignoring the white actors. Unbothered, Gary admits “I am though.”



You can watch Gary absorb the entire moment below, from his fiance’s love to her favorite actor, Denzel Washington to Gary’s selfie with Mahershala Ali:

That wasn’t all, folks on Twitter fell in love with Gary, including the Chicago Bulls, and Gino’s East! Rodgers & Hollands even offered to give him wedding rings! Now that’s a win!

I know for a fact #GaryFromChicago‘s marriage is gonna work. That man proudly held his fiancee’s purse on his arm on tv and DID. NOT. BLINK. — Adrian Dukes (@adriandukes) February 27, 2017

If anyone knows who #garyfromchicago is, have him tweet us because we’d love to give him wedding rings for his July wedding! #Oscars — Rogers & Hollands (@RogersHollands) February 27, 2017

Gary from Chicago! We’ve got you covered if you want to come to a game! #Oscars — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2017

If anyone knows who #garyfromchicago is, have him tweet us because we want to give him some pizza ????#Oscars — Gino’s East (@ginoseast) February 27, 2017

Clearly, Gary was the biggest winner of the night!

Blogged by: Ashley O

Follow me on Instagram @Ashhhleeeyyy_