GaryFromChicago was the Best Thing that Happened to The Oscars!

February 27, 2017

Last night Jimmy Kimmel surprised us all at the 89th Academy Awards, when he led a group of unsuspecting tourist  off their bus and into the Oscars! With his fiance’s purse in arm, phone in hand and dad shorts on, one tourist, named Gary couldn’t help but capture every second of what was happening on his cellphone, even after  Jimmy Kimmel reminded him that the whole moment was already being filmed.

It was at that moment that Gary introduced him self, as Gary from Chicago! Only seconds later as he continued to film the actors, as Jimmy introduced him to Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone, Kimmel asked if he was ignoring the white actors. Unbothered, Gary admits “I am though.”

 

The Oscars GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 
You can watch Gary absorb the entire moment below, from his fiance’s love to her favorite actor, Denzel Washington to Gary’s selfie with Mahershala Ali:

That wasn’t all, folks on Twitter fell in love with Gary, including the Chicago Bulls, and Gino’s East! Rodgers & Hollands even offered to give him wedding rings! Now that’s a win!

Clearly, Gary was the biggest winner of the night!

