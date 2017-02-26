WhatsHotRod Top 10 Feb.25

Welcome to another week of New Music. So much new music has drop, along with mix tapes as well. Im sure everyone is riding around to Future mix tapes. I had to add at least one Future song that caught my ear and that was with The Weeknd on his mix tape Hendrixx. But there is so much other new music out that I believe was missed on such as that new 6Lack & Jhene Aiko collab, Nav with his self titled mix tape, Chicago’s own Taylor Bennett with his new mix tape “Restoration of An American Idol” which is pretty dope. I also have new music from Vince Staples, Jidenna, Dozay, Chief Keef, 24Hrs, and Desiigner. Check out the mix above with all these dope artist.