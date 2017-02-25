Taylor Bennett Hosts Private Listening Party At JBTV Studios

Congrats to Taylor Bennett on releasing his new project “Restoration Of An American Idol” yesterday. Last night he held a private listening party for a number of his friends and family, as well as a exclusive performance for some of his loyal fans!

It all went down last night at JBTV Studios in downtown Chicago. The night was a success. The new project includes artist such as good friend of Taylor’s, Lil Yachty, his brother Chance The Rapper, Jeremiah, Supa Bwe, New York native Stro, and more with production from Mike Will MadeIt, Ludlow, Ceo Beatz, and co production for Taylor himself! On the project, Taylor flexes his muscles display a wide range of vocals hitting a few high notes here and there.

Whats that? Can you get a what? Say no more… Check out some content from the listening party and listen to the full project below:

Written By: Chris Tabron