Nicki Minaj Gives Fans 2 Features in 1 Week!

Nicki Minaj is still letting people know that the rap queen title is hers. She really gave it too her fans this week buy dropping not one but 2 new features and they are blowing up the internet. The first song that was dropped was Jason Derulo’s- “Swalla” ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. Then not even a full week later Nicki come back on the track titled “Make Love” by Gucci Mane. From the pop charts to the rap charts Nicki Minaj is pulling all the strings.
Nicki Minaj on “Swalla”
Nicki Minaj on “Make Love”
#MakeLove Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj. Available everywhere now! I’m listening on #Tidal ❤️
and Nicki Fans ARE READY FOR MORE!
Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)