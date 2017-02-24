Jay Z Set To Launch New Business While Being Named To Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jay Z continues to show why he’s the biggest mogul rap/hip-hop has ever seen. Coming into the game owning the label Rocafella which in tern brought the clothing line “RocaWear” Jay Z showed his business savvy early. He now owns another label Rocnation, a cognac drink in D’usse, and Tidal a streaming service in which he purchased for $56 million and recently sold 33% of that service for $200 million. Using money to make more money is something Jay Z has proven to be great at and Now he’s doing it again. Jay Z and longtime business partner Jay Brown are about to start a venture capital fund where they plan on investing in “Seed-Stage Tech”, “Uber’s Series B” and “Jet Smarter”. On the cusp of his new business deal being announced Jay Z was honored with being the first rapper ever to make The Songwriters Hall of Fame.We cant wait to see what he has planned next as Hov continues to show his greatness in the business and music world.