[INTERVIEW] Chance the Rapper Talks Grammys, Performing For Obama, and MORE

After winning 3 Grammys and receiving so much recognition, Chance the Rapper returns to where the acknowledgement happened first and interviews with Shagg Nice. Chance always reps Chicago to the fullest and we decided to show our appreciation with a in studio surprise for him. In the interview, he discusses what it was like winning 3 Grammys, performing for President Obama in the White House, and how the “No Problems” song came about. “She’s very smart… I can’t wait for her to help people the way she’s helped me,” Chance said talking about his daughter. He might have even coined a new phrase “The Barack-Folks” referring to Barack Obama dancing while he performed at the White House. We also played a game where we gave chance the opportunity to award his own grammys.

Check out the full interview below:

Check out highlights from our surprise for Chance below:

Welcome Home Chance! ????. Congratulations #ChanceTheRapper ???????????? A post shared by ????Shei (@just1shei) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Like, Comment and SUBSCRIBE to our Youtube channel: Power92Chicago

Published by intern: Malyke Graham