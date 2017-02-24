Future Releases Second New Album; Despite Lawsuit with Rocko

Future released a new album “Future” last friday and has dropped another new album today called “HNDRXX.” “HNDRXX” has 17 tracks with only two features: The Weeknd and Rihanna and some are already saying its better than the previous album “Future.” Future also went to Instagram saying, “The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything.” The album is available on all stream apps and available to buy on ITunes.

There are also rumors of a third album being release by Future but it has not yet been confirmed. Reportedly the reason for the back to back music is because of a multi-million dollar lawsuit Future has with rapper, Rocko. Back in 2011, Future signed to Rocko’s A1 label, but broke that contract when he signed with Epic records.

Now Future allegedly owes Rocko 50 percent of his touring profits as well as royalties from the next two albums. Future took to social media to discuss his frustration calling Rocko a “con artist!” Rocko also responded via social media, however the real battle probably will play out in court. Check out the social media battle below…

Published by intern: Malyke Graham