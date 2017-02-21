Tour Season Takeover 2017!

The Summer of 2017 is starting to look good for Hip Hop artist as tours have been announced from various artist. From Kehlani’s “Sweet, Sexy, Savage” tour to Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper’s “Spring tour 2017”. Check out some of the upcoming events!
Kehlani’s “Sweet, Sexy, and Savage” tour
SSS World Tour Kicks off in February! Openers: @ellamai @jahkoy @bbnoodz , tickets on sale Wednesday!!! See you there!! pic.twitter.com/k4DJiqb17G
— #SWEETSEXYSAVAGE (@Kehlani) December 8, 2016
The Weekend’s “Starboy Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour phase one”
NORTH AMERICA : @RaeSremmurd @reBELLYus @6LACK pic.twitter.com/Gkhankymf5
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 20, 2017
Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg’s “Nobody safe tour”
#NobodySafeTour 2017 pic.twitter.com/xq44a76en6
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 15, 2017
21 Savage, Young M.A, Tee Grizzley, and Young Nudy’s “ISSA TOUR”
#OUTBREAKTOUR @MonsterEnergy @OutbreakPresnts pic.twitter.com/mI1gyftX0n
— Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) February 21, 2017
Chris Brown’s “The Party Tour” ft. 50 cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and French Montana
DATES COMING ASAP!!!! Whens the last time you've been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained??? WE COMING!!!! pic.twitter.com/fy22msbsqF
— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 18, 2017
Tinashe’s Tour
J. Cole’s “For Your Eyes Only world tour”
Chance The Rapper’s Spring tour 2017
Yung Jeezy “Trap or Die 3 Tour”
Big Seans’s “I DECIDED” tour
Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)