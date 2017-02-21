Tour Season Takeover 2017!

The Summer of 2017 is starting to look good for Hip Hop artist as tours have been announced from various artist. From Kehlani’s “Sweet, Sexy, Savage” tour to Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper’s “Spring tour 2017”. Check out some of the upcoming events!
Kehlani’s “Sweet, Sexy, and Savage” tour


The Weekend’s “Starboy Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour phase one”


Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg’s “Nobody safe tour”


21 Savage, Young M.A, Tee Grizzley, and Young Nudy’s “ISSA TOUR”


Chris Brown’s “The Party Tour” ft. 50 cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and French Montana


Tinashe’s Tour

J. Cole’s “For Your Eyes Only world tour”

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. Dreamville.com/events

Chance The Rapper’s Spring tour 2017

THANK YOU EVERYBODY. Tix & VIP @ ChanceRaps.com NOW

Yung Jeezy “Trap or Die 3 Tour”


Big Seans’s “I DECIDED” tour

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)

