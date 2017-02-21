Tour Season Takeover 2017!

The Summer of 2017 is starting to look good for Hip Hop artist as tours have been announced from various artist. From Kehlani’s “Sweet, Sexy, Savage” tour to Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper’s “Spring tour 2017”. Check out some of the upcoming events!

Kehlani’s “Sweet, Sexy, and Savage” tour



The Weekend’s “Starboy Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour phase one”



Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg’s “Nobody safe tour”



21 Savage, Young M.A, Tee Grizzley, and Young Nudy’s “ISSA TOUR”



Chris Brown’s “The Party Tour” ft. 50 cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and French Montana

DATES COMING ASAP!!!! Whens the last time you've been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained??? WE COMING!!!! pic.twitter.com/fy22msbsqF — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 18, 2017



Tinashe’s Tour



A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:21pm PST



J. Cole’s “For Your Eyes Only world tour”

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. Dreamville.com/events A post shared by realcoleworld (@realcoleworld) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:22am PST



Chance The Rapper’s Spring tour 2017

THANK YOU EVERYBODY. Tix & VIP @ ChanceRaps.com NOW A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PST



Yung Jeezy “Trap or Die 3 Tour”

TRAP or DIE 3 tour coming to a city near you. Get your tickets now livenation.com #TD3 @Yfnlucci @imlildurk2x A post shared by @jeezy on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:01pm PST



Big Seans’s “I DECIDED” tour

So many shows already sold out n others close to it. This is going to be a special one! Me n my dog @madeintyo! #IDecidedTour get tics and VIP packages now @ uknowbigsean.com/tour ???? A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)