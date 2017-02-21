NEW Chance The Rapper & Future Collab In The Works!?

Chance The Rapper previewed a new song last night that featured Future. The two rappers have worked together previously on a song titled “Smoke Break” which was featured on Chance’s last album ‘Coloring Book’. The song previewed last night however has a different feel and the beat isn’t the style we’re accustomed to hearing Chance rap on. Titled “My Peak” you hear Chance rap some pretty fresh and witty bars like “I’m a free agent , like the second matrix” alluding to being independent and not signing to a label. Future can be heard on the chorus doing what he does best as he’s probably the best person in the industry as far as creating hooks (minus Drake).Let us know what you think about the Chance and Future collab that we hope will be released soon, also listen to “Smoke Break” if you hadn’t heard it before.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid