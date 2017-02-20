LeBron James Host Party That Reunites Lil Wayne and The Hot Boyz

NBA All Star weekend is always star studded with celebrities traveling from all over to enjoy the events. This years festivities were held in New Orleans and after the dunk contest which many fans believed to be extremely boring; LeBron James hosted an after party sponsored by “BeatsByDre”. During the after party Lebron was able to reconnect The Hot Boyz and get them to perform. It was only fitting as New Orleans is the home of the legendary group. The reunion included Lil Wayne, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and Turk. Birdman wasn’t in attendance probably due to him and Wayne’s recent feuds and BG wasn’t present as he’s currently incarcerated. Take a look at some of the footage from the event below.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid