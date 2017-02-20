Big Sean Attacked at CD Signing [Video]

Over the weekend, Big Sean had a CD signing in Queens, New York, however he had to end it prematurely because someone tried to slap him. Before the guy could slap Big Sean, his bodyguard took the guy down and practicely dragged him out the building. It is not clear why the guy tried to attack Sean, but once his bodyguard restrained him; police arrested the guy. Sean later tweeted the guy had been waiting in line since 10 a.m. but it was revealed he has a history of mental illness. Watch video below…

Look I never comment on this type of shit but they can't do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no shit like that. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

the dude was released from a mental hospital last week, has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I'm hoping he's getting the proper treatment he needs. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

A post shared by Ricardo Santos (@ricardo.santos08) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Published by intern: Malyke Graham