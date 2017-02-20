Big Sean Attacked at CD Signing [Video]

Over the weekend, Big Sean had a CD signing in Queens, New York, however he had to end it prematurely because someone tried to slap him. Before the guy could slap Big Sean, his bodyguard took the guy down and practicely dragged him out the building. It is not clear why the guy tried to attack Sean, but once his bodyguard restrained him; police arrested the guy. Sean later tweeted the guy had been waiting in line since 10 a.m. but it was revealed he has a history of mental illness. Watch video below…

