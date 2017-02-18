WhatsHotRod Feb. 18

Happy New Music Saturdays!!! Check out this week Top 10 of New Music. I got new music from Tory Lanez & Jacquees with a remix to Pretty Ricky- Grind On Me Track ( I honestly like this version better they snap). Also been listening to the home girl Syd (from The Internet) album a lot in titled “Fin” she got some heat on there and it reminds me of Aaliyah for some reason but this track “All about me” really has been growing on me. Also I had to take it to both coast (East & West), first to the East with the homie Dave East remixing and killing “Push It” from OT Genesis. Then to the West Coast repping Bay Area New Artist I ran across Show Banga Ft. IamSu! with this song called “How We Rock” this song dope had to show some love to it, and also on the West Coast another new artist Splacc Ft. RJ with that Flex On My X. Also shootout to our very own Sasha Go Hard making her way back on the scene with her recently drop mix tape “Cupid is Stupid” had to show love to her track with another Chicago artist Rockie Fresh who is also working on some new heat but this collab was really dope to me. But of course I got new heat from some of your favorites Migos, Kodak Black, A Boogie, The Weeknd, Major Lazar, PartyNextDoor, & Nicki Minaj. Check Out the Mix & Tune in EVERY Saturday in The LitPit 10P-2A.