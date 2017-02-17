Future Releases Self-Titled Album! [Listen]

After ending a more than summer long tour with Drake, Future releases a new album titled “Future.” It’s been a year since Future released last album “Evol” which was No. 1 on Billboard 200. So the question is, will this new album be just as good? “Future” is Future’s fourth studio album and has 17 tracks with no features. The album leaked yesterday, however it’s available on ITunes and all streaming apps today. Future also announced he will be going back on tour called “Nobody Safe Tour” starting May 4th with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black. Listen to the album “Future” Below…

NO FEATURES — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 16, 2017

Are you rockin’ with Future’s new album? Let us know…