Fat Joe & Remy Ma Joint Album Drops!

Fat Joe & Remy Ma finally released a joint album together on Friday 2/17/2017. Fat Joe have been talking about releasing the album with his fellow New York rapper for a while and how excited he was. The album is Titled “Plata O Plomo” which will have Fat Joe & Remy Ma throughout the entire album and also will feature a few other artist as well. The album dropped exactly 2 weeks after they released their video for “All the way up”, which is also featured on the album.

1. “Warning” feat. Kat Dahlia

2. “Swear To God” feat. Kent Jones

3. “Spaghetti” feat. Kent Jones

4. “All the Way Up” feat. French Montana and Infrared

5. “How Can I Forget” feat. Kent Jones

6. “How Long”

7. “Go Crazy” feat. Sevyn Streeter and BJ The Chicago Kid

8. “Heartbreak” feat. The-Dream and Vindata

9. “Cookin” feat. French Montana and RySoValid

10. “Money Showers” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

11. “Too Quick” feat. Kingston

12. “Dreamin” feat. Stephanie Mills