Tory Lanez Clears Up Fight Rumors on Twitter!

Remember that alleged fight video of artist Tory Lanez that emerged earlier this week? Get this, apparently this was just a celeb look alike. Tory took to twitter on Valentine’s Day to clear the air of this rumor! Check out his tweet below addressing the video:

There is no video of me fighting in the street lol … nice try tho ????… ps: that nigga got ZERO hands ???????????? — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) February 14, 2017

Seems like from time to time, misconstrued information comes with the territory of having celebrity stature. We’re glad you’re all good though Tory. Keep doing your thing and congratulations for your feature on, rap artist, Future’s upcoming “Nobody Safe Tour!” You have our support! If you want to check the fight out one last time, watch the video below. They claimed that Tory Lanez was the guy in the black taking Ls left and right!