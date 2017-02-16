Kanye West’s “Yeezy Season 5” Revealed

Last year’s Season 4 fashion show on Roosevelt Island in New York had models passing out from extreme hot and exhaustion as well as it was poorly organized. However this year, Kanye West stepped his game up. The show was held at Pier 59 Studios last night for New York Fashion Week with several celebrities in attendance. This year Yeezy Season 5 collection, backed by Adidas, seem to be a little more functional with more color than the usual neutrals we’re use to seeing from him. The show started off with models presented in a 360-degree video of the collection with J.Holiday’s “bed” co-written by Kanye playing in the background. At the end, everyone wanted to know why West didn’t come out and thank the audience like most designers at the end of fashion shows. Nevertheless, the show seem to be a success and wife, Kim Kardashian, wanted everyone to know on Twitter. Check out footage from West’s show below…

So proud of my baby for his amazing show today! It was so good! I'm so SO proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 16, 2017

A post shared by WWD (@wwd) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

A post shared by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

All outfits | Yeezy #season5 A post shared by Kanye West (@yeezyscloset) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

What do you think of Kanye’s Season 5 collection?

Published by intern: Malyke Graham