Juelz Santana Announces New Mixtape!



Rapper Juelz Santana has been putting in work lately. Wednesday, Santana dropped some big news about a new mixtape and his recent work. In a video posted via Instagram, the rapper talks about dropping A track titled “Dipped in Coke” which features French Montana and Fellow Diplomat artist Cam’ron. Then goes on to say he will be dropping his new mixtape “The Get Back” sometime this week. The New York rapper also names other songs that would be on the mixtape and what he has coming for his fans.

#TheGetBackTape ????????????????????✔️ A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

#TheGetBackTape… ArtWork BY @artworkbyblessed ????????????????????????✔️ A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)