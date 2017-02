Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day. Teyana Taylor was just about ready to take her man to Red Lobster, and make her body his party. We know he was a happy camper last night. Find out what Teyana wants to do to hubby Iman Shumpert below…

That look you give ur husband when u know u gone fuck his whole soul outta him when y'all get home ???????? Happy Valentine's Day my love ❤️ #HeCallsMeTheSoulSnatcher A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:06am PST

These two got love for each other and they’re not afraid to show it. They’ll be #Goals while I wait on my bae to find me.

Blogged by Ashley O

Follow me on Instagram @Ashhhleeeyyy_