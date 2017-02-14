Valentine’s Day Couples Alert!!

With love in the air today, its no shocker that pictures are blowing up all over social media today. Valentine’s Day has everyone being struct by cupids arrow. A lot of people are really setting it out for their valentine including Russell Wilson, Big Sean, John Legend, Young M.A., even the Obama’s. Check out some of the Valentine’s Day love being shown below and some of the couples still going strong, see if some of your favorite couples made the list…

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines ???????? A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

(Barack & Michelle Obama)

Goodnight. Soon to be Good Morning. @Ciara ???????????????? A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

(Russell wilson sets out the beautiful helicopter ride for Ciara)

( Young M.A. with her beautiful girlfriend with the Valentines tweet)

A post shared by Efuru (@jheneaiko) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

(Jhene Aiko & rap boyfriend Big Sean)

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

(John Legend & Christine Teigen)

My heartbeat❤️❣️ A post shared by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

A post shared by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

(Gucci Mane & fiance Keyshia Kaoir)

Cheers to the best day of the year ❤ Day!The entire world can use some good Love???????? #HappyLoveDay Blessings ????????. Cheers ???? A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:15am PST

(Alicia Keys & Husband Swizz Beats)

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:17am PST

(Cardi B & Offset from Migos)

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Jungle Bae A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

( Kylie Jenner & Tyga)

Me & U ???? A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:53am PST

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:01am PST

(Diddy & Cassie)