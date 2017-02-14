Valentine’s Day Couples Alert!!

With love in the air today, its no shocker that pictures are blowing up all over social media today. Valentine’s Day has everyone being struct by cupids arrow. A lot of people are really setting it out for their valentine including Russell Wilson, Big Sean, John Legend, Young M.A., even the Obama’s. Check out some of the Valentine’s Day love being shown below and some of the couples still going strong, see if some of your favorite couples made the list…

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines ????????

(Barack & Michelle Obama)

Goodnight. Soon to be Good Morning. @Ciara ????????????????

(Russell wilson sets out the beautiful helicopter ride for Ciara)

( Young M.A. with her beautiful girlfriend with the Valentines tweet)

(Jhene Aiko & rap boyfriend Big Sean)

(John Legend & Christine Teigen)

My heartbeat❤️❣️

(Gucci Mane & fiance Keyshia Kaoir)

(Alicia Keys & Husband Swizz Beats)

(Cardi B & Offset from Migos)

Jungle Bae

( Kylie Jenner & Tyga)

Me & U ????

(Diddy & Cassie)

