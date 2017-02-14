Kanye West Reportedly Suffering From Memory Loss

Kanye West recently went through a mental breakdown on stage causing him to be hospitalized for a week and cancel the remainder of “The Life of Pablo” tour. The breakdown was said so to be caused by stress with Ye’ working so hard on his music, the tour, his clothing and if you watched the clips never getting a call from Jay Z after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. Now Malik Yusef longtime collaborator and friend of Kanye West is saying that the rapper suffered memory. Yusef recently released this statement “I’ve been to his house, sat down with him for about six, seven hours, just walking through his health and recovery. His memory is coming back, which is super good. He’s just healing, spending time with his family. Saint is getting big and is walking, playing with toys, so that invigorates Kanye.” Lets hope and pray that Kanye gets well soon.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid