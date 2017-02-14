“CHI to NY” Bulls Flyaway Official Rules

WING STOP FLYAWAY Official Rules.

Sponsors: WINGSTOP, Chicago Bulls

Station: Power 92.3 WPWX-FM – WSRB-FM 1063

Station Address: 6336 Calumet Ave. Hammond, IN 46324

Telephone: (Power 92 Hotline) 773-375-9248 (1063 Hotline) 708-928-9230 (Office) 773-734-4455

1) The Miami Flyaway contest starts Feb 6th and Ends Mar. 2nd, 2017 (the “Promotion Period”). Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry to participate. No purchase is necessary. A purchase will not increase the odds of winning. Winner must be a U.S. legal resident residing in Illinois or Indiana.

2) How to Enter: The WingStop Song of the Day will be announced daily Monday thru Friday during the Promotion Period on the Rickey Smiley Morning show. The song will play 3 times a day once during each of the noon, 3pm, & 7pm hour. When listeners hear the song they must be the designated caller. The designated on-air caller will qualify to win the grand prize.

3) (1) Grand prize winner will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries and announced Friday March 3rd 5pm. Potential winner will be contacted via phone. Power 92 (WPWX-FM) & (WSRB) will be responsible for the drawing and for contacting the potential winner. If the potential winner cannot be reached within 48 hours, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) & 1063 (WSRB-FM) may, in its discretion, select an alternate potential winner from the remaining eligible entries.

4) Grand Prize: A trip for one listener & 1 guest to see the Chicago Bulls play the New York Knicks in New York at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday April 4th , 2017, at Madison Square Garden, including two(2) roundtrip economy fare airline tickets from Chicago to Miami for the station winner and their guest, and hotel accommodations for the station winner and their guest, plus $500.00 spending cash – Total Estimated Approximate Retail Value: $ 2500.00

5) In the event the contest is compromised by causes beyond the reasonable control of Power 92 (WPWX-FM) or 1063 (WSRB-FM), which corrupts or impairs the security/fairness or proper operation of the contest, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) & 1063 (WSRB-FM) reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify entrants or to suspend, modify or terminate the contest. Should the contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) & 1063 (WSRB-FM) reserves the right in its sole discretion to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date or to not award prizes at all.

6) Winners of the grand prize are responsible for any and all costs associated with the prizes not listed above, including costs associated with redeeming prizes such as travel costs and any and all tax liabilities. Winners must have a valid Credit Card on premise for hotel incidentals. Winner is responsible for all hotel incidentals.

7) By participating, each entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these official rules and the decisions of Power 92 (WPWX-FM), 1063 (WSRB-FM) which are final and binding in all matters related to the contest. Power 92 (WPWX-FM & 1063 (WSRB-FM) in its sole discretion may disqualify entrants that do not comply with these rules.

8) Eligibility: Employees Of Dontron, Inc, Crawford Broadcasting, Power 92 (WPWX-FM), 1063 (WSRB-FM) WingStop Inc., Chicago Professional Sports Limited Partnership, Chicago Bulls Limited Partnership, CBLS Corp., the NBA and its member teams, or any of their respective affiliated companies, their franchisees, parents, equity holders, subsidiaries, employees, officers, directors, partners and advertising and promotional agencies involved in this promotion, members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, siblings, children and their spouses, regardless of where they live) of such employees or persons who reside in the same household whether related or not, are not eligible to participate.

9) Power 92 (WPWX-FM), 1063 (WSRB-FM), WingStop Inc, The Chicago Bulls, & The NBA are not responsible for telephone line, cellphone, internet, or equipment issues or lost, delayed or undelivered telephone, email, mailed or otherwise transmitted communications that may disrupt or preclude any entrant’s ability to participate or claim a prize. If text charges apply, that is the responsibility of the entrant to pay.

10) Limit of one entry per person, per household.

11) By participating, entrants agree to the use of their name, address and or likenesses for advertising purposes without notice or compensation, and may as a condition of their claiming any prize be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and publicity release. Each entrant agrees to release, discharge and hold harmless Dontron, Inc., Crawford Broadcasting, WPWX-FM, WYCA-FM, WSRB-FM, Chicago Professional Sports Limited Partnership, Chicago Bulls Limited Partnership, CBLS Corp., the NBA and its member teams or any of their respective franchisees, affiliates, parents, equity holders, subsidiaries, prize suppliers, employees, officers, directors, partners and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all claims or damages arising out of participation in this contest and use/misuse after acceptance or possession of prizes received in this contest.

12) For a copy of the Wingstop Flyaway Contest Rules or the winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Power 92 – Wingstop Flyaway 6336 Calumet Ave, Hammond, Indiana, 46324. Winners list requests must be received on or before April 15th , 2017.