WhatsHotRod Feb. 11

Happy New Music!!! Check out my Top 10 of the Week. So much new music out there with so many artist dropping new albums artist like Kehlani with her SweetSexySavage, Syd (Syd from the Internet) Fin, Migos with Culture, & Big Sean with I Decided. All 3 of these albums are amazing please go check them out, but here are a few of my favorites from each project. Also go some new music from Jidenna, K Camp, Fabolous, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, and two dope artist on the rise be on the look fro Swift & DaBaby with his remix with Yo Gotti. Enjoy the week and the new music take a listen above.