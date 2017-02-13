Power 92’s Best 2017 Grammys Moments

February 13, 2017 Hot Stories, Uncategorized Leave a reply

It was a big night for so many artist at the Grammys last night. Adele beats Beyonce out of so many of the nominations, but Beyonce wins for her pregnant performance at the Grammys. Of course Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, probably had the best night of all, and artists you didn’t see on TV like Solange, who took home Best R&B Performance for “Cranes in the Sky.” Cee-Lo Green might have won best dressed (still debating). While host of the Grammys, James Corden, who is known for having celebrity carpool karaoke, had the most epic one yet. Bruno Mars does an outstanding tribute to Prince while hip hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, calls out President Trump in a political performance. However the end of the Grammys had to be the best when Beyonce and Adele share an emotional moment. Watch the highlights below…

Adele’s emotional acceptance speak:

Chance the Rapper posing with his Grammys:


The epic carpool karaoke with James Corden:

Political Performance by A Tribe Called Quest:


Cee-Lo Green’s Golden Get-up:

Reporter: “Ceelo what are you wearing tonight!?” Ceelo: “Ferrero Rocher” . . #grammys #ceelogreen #ceelo

A photo posted by Power 92 Chicago (@power92chicago) on


Solange wins for “Cranes in the Sky”:
Screen Shot 2017-02-13 at 12.07.18 PM
Bruno Mars’ Tribute to Prince:


Rihanna Sippin’ all night long:

Did you watch the Grammys and what were your favorite highlights?

Published by intern: Malyke Graham

Tags: , , , , , , , ,