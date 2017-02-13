Power 92’s Best 2017 Grammys Moments

It was a big night for so many artist at the Grammys last night. Adele beats Beyonce out of so many of the nominations, but Beyonce wins for her pregnant performance at the Grammys. Of course Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, probably had the best night of all, and artists you didn’t see on TV like Solange, who took home Best R&B Performance for “Cranes in the Sky.” Cee-Lo Green might have won best dressed (still debating). While host of the Grammys, James Corden, who is known for having celebrity carpool karaoke, had the most epic one yet. Bruno Mars does an outstanding tribute to Prince while hip hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, calls out President Trump in a political performance. However the end of the Grammys had to be the best when Beyonce and Adele share an emotional moment. Watch the highlights below…

Adele’s emotional acceptance speak:



Chance the Rapper posing with his Grammys:



The epic carpool karaoke with James Corden:

Political Performance by A Tribe Called Quest:



Video: A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak Perform At 59th #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0n14hPvyiL — RYU (@ryu4747) February 13, 2017



Cee-Lo Green’s Golden Get-up:

Reporter: “Ceelo what are you wearing tonight!?” Ceelo: “Ferrero Rocher” . . #grammys #ceelogreen #ceelo A photo posted by Power 92 Chicago (@power92chicago) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:53pm PST



Solange wins for “Cranes in the Sky”:



Bruno Mars’ Tribute to Prince:

And Bruno Mars performing Prince tribute was DOPE!! No other artist could’ve done better. ???????????? #LetsGoCrazy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Khc1oko25v — V.C.I. (@VitoConte02) February 13, 2017



Rihanna Sippin’ all night long:

Rihanna brought a flask into the #GRAMMYs ???????? pic.twitter.com/2Vdf5bhrPN — Rihanna Direct (@RihannaDirect) February 13, 2017

Did you watch the Grammys and what were your favorite highlights?

Published by intern: Malyke Graham