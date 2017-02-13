Chance the Rapper Wins Big At The Grammys

What a big night for Chance the Rapper, who had yet to win a Grammy but took home three in one night last night. Chance was up for seven nominations but won for Best Rap Album for “Coloring Book,” Best Rap Performance for “No Problems” and Best New Artist. Although, he is not new to Chicago it was great to see him win the award. For the first time this year, the Grammys allowed streaming-only albums to be eligible which came at a perfect time for the independent artist. Since Chance released “Coloring Book” as a streaming-only albums. In his acceptance speech, God came before all each time. “Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord,” said Chance the Rapper. He also took us to church in his Grammy performance with songs “How Great” and “All We Got” where Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin joined him on stage. Check out Chance’s Grammy performance below!

Chance The Rapper on stage with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann at the #GRAMMYs 2017 pic.twitter.com/nTHfZgfGxT — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

Jay Z holding on to Chance The Rapper at the #Grammys like he found himself a new Kanye West pic.twitter.com/vwiRrFidVI — stanhub ⚡️ (@stanhub) February 13, 2017

What did you think about Chance’s performance at the Grammys?

Published by Intern: Malyke Graham