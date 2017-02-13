Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa’s PDA at Pre-Grammys Party

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose look to be rekindling the flame of their relationship at the Pre-Grammys party over the weekend. The ex-couple was seen kissing and holding hands on the red carpet. Soon after, social media saw the PDA and ran with it. Wiz and Amber were married back in 2013 but filed for divorce a year later due to irreconcilable differences. Now Rose was seen on the red carpet with a new upgrade on her ring-finger.

Since then, Rose has been dating Dancing with the Stars partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, however she just announced their break-up after five months. Rose released a statement via Instagram about the red carpet PDA and her relationship with Val. “Val and I broke up due to our own personal reasons, but we still care about each other tremendously,” said Rose.Prior to the statement, Val released his own statement about the break up and PDA. Val said,”We both lead very different lives and unfortunately it didn’t work out between us.” Their break-up probably couldn’t have come at a better time for Wiz Khalifa; in order for him to escort Rose to Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Party. Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa claim to be keeping it friendly for the sake of their 3-year-old son, Sebastian, however will there be more PDA to come? Check out the statements they released below…

