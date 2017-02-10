Producer Ramsay Tha Great Gets Arrested

A couple of weeks ago, producer Ramsay Tha Great reported to Los Angeles police department that rapper Chief Keef physically assaulted him during a home invasion. Chief Keef was arrested but released on a $500,000 bond. Since the incident Ramsay has been very vocal about the incident via social media.

Now it seems the tables have turned,according to the Los Angeles Times” Ramsay Tha Great was recently arrested on possessing evidence of pimping and sending text messages to the victims containing language consistent with pimping. An undercover officer was making a arrested on two women (18 & 20) at a motel after advertisements for commercial sex was found. While making the arrested the women were receiving constant calls and text from a man, which police have identified as Brandon Christopher Ramsay (Ramsay Tha Great). Ramsay appeared at the motel where the girls where and that’s when he was arrested. Ramsay pleaded not guilty in court to two felony counts of pondering while procuring, according to court records. He is being held on a $70,000 bond and is expected to appear to a pretrial hearing on February 21. If convicted Ramsay could face up to 7 years in state prison.

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)