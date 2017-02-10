Beyonce Reportedly Had Trouble Getting Pregnant

Photo credit: Instagram-@tmz_tv

Beyonce and Jay-Z made the big announcement last week that they were having twins, however prior the couple was struggling to get pregnant. According to Us Magazine,a close friend to the couple said Beyonce had been trying to conceive for five years since Blue Ivy was born but was becoming frustrated. “After unsuccessful in vitro fertilization treatments, they were looking into surrogates and adoption,” said the source.

Also in 2013, the couple talked about suffering a miscarriage in the HBO documentary, Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream, and in Jay-Z’s song “Glory.” However despite the adversity, the source said, out of nowhere it stuck and the couple is over the moon. As for Blue Ivy, “She was asking about another baby forever. Now she gets two!” Check out this video of Beyonce discussing her miscarriage below…

Published by Intern: Malyke Graham