Waka Flocka Speaks On The End Of Bricksquad and His Beef With Gucci Mane

During a December interview with “The Breakfast Club” Gucci Mane was asked about his relationship with former Bricksquad member Waka Flocka. Gucci said no ill words towards Waka saying “I ain’t talked to Waka in over 3 years, we just don’t talk no more, we just went our seperate ways…I’m happy for him, I wish him nothing but success, I wish him well but the door has closed on that friendship”.

As of late Waka Flocka hasn’t been reciprocating the same energy, a few days ago he went to Instagram to release the cover art and promote his upcoming single “Was My Dawg”. The cover art features a silhouette of what appears to be Gucci Mane, Waka even went as far as tagging Gucci in the post. During an interview with BBC Radio the “Oh let’s do it” rapper said the track wasn’t specifically talking about Gucci but speaking on the industry as a whole. He did however have issues with Gucci not making an appearance or shooting a video in East Atlanta since his return home from jail. Waka had this to say about the situation “since he been out, did he shoot a video in East Atlanta? Since Gucci been out, did he shoot a video in East Atlanta? Alright. I’m exposing these folks. I ain’t no hater, I’m just exposing. Atlanta got real big dogs, real kings of the east. East Atlanta got real kings. It ain’t one person.” Take a look at the both Waka and Gucci’s interviews below, also check out the art and let us know if think its aimed at Gucci Mane.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid