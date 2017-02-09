Nicki Minaj Tops Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Hot 100!

Nicki Minaj has been putting in work nonstop! I mean, can we proclaim her as the Queen of Rap now? From the looks of it, Billboard has. That’s right, Billboard has officially proclaimed Nicki Minaj the #2 artist on the “Top 100 Entries” amongst women. Her feature on Major Lazer’s new song entitled “Run Up” has officially broken the tie between her and Taylor Swift. You read that correctly, she passed America’s sweetheart, Taylor Swift! Can we say phenomenal!

“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin is still holding Billboard’s #1 spot at age 73 but, the “Queen of Rap” is vastly gaining on her. With both artists, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, expecting to drop individual upcoming albums, that top spot is anyone’s game! Check out the other queens they surpassed in the picture below.

Photo Credit: Billboard

Published by Intern Jessica Vales