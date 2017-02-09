Migos Releases Statement After Homophobic Comments

Migos has been getting a lot of heat from social media after offending the gay community when reacting to iLoveMakonnen’s announcement about being gay on Twitter. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Migos was asked about Makonnen and gave a controversial response. “Damn, Makonnen!” Quavo said, “They supported him?” Quavo referring to Twitter supporting Makonnen’s announcement. “That’s because the world is fucked up,” said Offset. “He first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that. That’s wack, bro,” said Quavo. After social media got word of what Migos said and the gay community came after them; causing Migos to release a statement clarifying what they said. Read the statement below…

@Migos y’all some liars. You arent sorry. You said it because some PR guy told you too. — Max Stirner S T A N (@radicalrei) February 8, 2017

@Migos And I’m loving all SEXUAL PREFERENCES, hell nah don’t discriminize — Ben WSO (@BenjamiinWSO) February 8, 2017

migos really sat there & said that makonnen’s sexuality made his lyricism on trapping insincere as if gay dealers in atlanta aren’t thriving — ayn bland (@gr8valuegodard) February 8, 2017

