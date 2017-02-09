Migos Releases Statement After Homophobic Comments

Migos has been getting a lot of heat from social media after offending the gay community when reacting to iLoveMakonnen’s announcement about being gay on Twitter. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Migos was asked about Makonnen and gave a controversial response. “Damn, Makonnen!” Quavo said, “They supported him?” Quavo referring to Twitter supporting Makonnen’s announcement. “That’s because the world is fucked up,” said Offset. “He first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that. That’s wack, bro,” said Quavo. After social media got word of what Migos said and the gay community came after them; causing Migos to release a statement clarifying what they said. Read the statement below…

Do you think Migos’ statement was sincere?

