Kanye West Done With Trump! All Supportive Tweets #Deleted!

Remember back in December when Kanye West visited Donald Trump in New York? Remember how much backlash he caught for it? Memes went into a frenzy, other artists were upset and responded via social media, such as T.I., and jokingly, the African American community revoked his Black Card! In Ye’s defense he tweeted:

Yeezy also stated “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.” He was even shown here having good rapport and showing support to the Donster.

Photo/ Video Credit to The Shade Room

Oh, how things change over the course of a few weeks though! Reportedly, Mr. West is over Donald Trump’s shenanigans! Sources say that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, are not pleased with our new President’s performance since he’s been in office. Allegedly, Kanye had a “delete all that *^%$” moment because he literally decided to delete all his previous tweets regarding Trump. Apparently, the Muslim ban and Trump’s other radical decisions have changed Kanye’s mind, stimulating his action. Guess he wants his black card back! We can’t fault the man for believing change was going to come. It came, but maybe not the change he hoped to see.What do y’all think though? Can he have his card back? Drop a comment to let us know!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales